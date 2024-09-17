Interested in switching to electric heat pump or induction stove? Kicking Gas information session Sept. 25

With autumn around the corner, it is time to think about home heating. If your fossil-fueled furnace is nearing replacement age, the Sno-Isle Group of the Sierra Club suggests you consider an energy-saving heat pump, which will also cool your home next summer.

The club’s project — Kicking Gas — funded with grants from WSU Energy Services and the Climate Commitment Act, offers 20% or 50% subsidies up to $7,500 per household, depending on income and project cost. These subsidies help Snohomish County and Whidbey Island residents to transition from wood, propane, natural gas or oil heat to energy-efficient heat pumps.



The program is also providing significant subsidies to replace gas or propane cook stoves with electric or induction stoves. Organizers say they are also planning to add support for heat pump water heater installations in the coming months.

Homeowners interested in making the switch to electric heat pumps and induction stoves can attend an online information session at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25. Register here to get the Zoom link.