Interested in running for local office? Candidate filing week is May 5-9

The filing period for those interested in becoming a candidate for office opens Monday, May 5. Here’s what you need to know about filing to run for election in Snohomish County:
Online (Preferred method): Click this link 8 a.m. May 5 to 5 p.m. May 9
In person: File at Snohomish County Elections 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. during filing week
Email: Send a Declaration of Candidacy to candidates@snoco.org 8 a.m. May 5 to 5 p.m. May 9
Fax: Send a Declaration of Candidacy to 425-355-3444 8 a.m. May 5 to 5 p.m. May 9
By mail: Mail Declaration of Candidacy to Snohomish County Elections, 3000 Rockefeller Ave. M/S 505, Everett, WA 98201. Must be received between April 21 and May 9.
(According to Snohomish County Elections, some offices file with King County Elections or the Office of the Secretary of State as noted in the Candidate Guide.)
Candidates may file for only one office, with the exception of Charter Review Commissioner.
Candidates may withdraw from office until 5 p.m. May 12 by returning a Withdrawal of Candidacy form.
Once you publicly announce your candidacy or organize a campaign committee, you have two weeks to make a formal declaration of candidacy with the Public Disclosure Commission (PDC).
Positions open in the My Neighborhood News Network coverage area are listed below. You can find a complete description of the various offices, applicable filing fees and definitions for the various terms of office at this link.
Snohomish County Council
County Council District 4, 4-year regular term
Snohomish County Charter Review Commission
County Charter Review Commissioner District 3, 1-year regular term
County Charter Review Commissioner District 4, 1-year regular term
Brier
City of Brier Mayor, 4-year regular term
City of Brier Council Position 1, 4-year regular term
City of Brier Council Position 2, 4-year regular term
City of Brier Council Position 3, 4-year regular term
City of Brier Council-at-Large 2-year regular term
Edmonds
City of Edmonds Council Position 1, 4-year regular term
City of Edmonds Council Position 2, 4-year regular term
City of Edmonds Council Position 3, 4-year regular term
City of Edmonds Municipal Court Judge, 4-year short and full term
Lynnwood
City of Lynnwood Mayor, 4-year regular term
City of Lynnwood Council Position 1, 4-year short and full term
City of Lynnwood Council Position 2, 4-year regular term
City of Lynnwood Council Position 3, 4-year regular term
City of Lynnwood Council Position 5, 2-year unexpired term
City of Lynnwood Municipal Court Judge, 4-year regular term
Mountlake Terrace
City of Mountlake Terrace Council Position 1, 4-year regular term
City of Mountlake Terrace Council Position 2, 4-year regular term
City of Mountlake Terrace Council Position 3, 4-year short and full term
City of Mountlake Terrace Council Position 4, 4-year regular term
Woodway
Town of Woodway Mayor, 4-year regular term
Town of Woodway Council Position 1, 4-year regular term
Town of Woodway Council Position 3, 4-year short and full term
Town of Woodway Council Position 4, 2-year unexpired term
Edmonds School District
Edmonds School District No. 15 Director, District 2, 4-year regular term
Edmonds School District No. 15 Director District 4, 4-year regular term
South County Fire Regional Fire Authority
South Sno. Co. Fire & Rescue Regional Fire Authority Commissioner District 1, 6-year regular term
South Sno. Co. Fire & Rescue Regional Fire Authority Commissioner District 3, 6-year regular term
South Sno. Co. Fire & Rescue Regional Fire Authority Commissioner District 5, 6-year regular term
Water/Wastewater District
Alderwood Water & Wastewater District Commissioner Position 1, 6-year regular term
Alderwood Water & Wastewater District Commissioner Position 2, 2-year unexpired term
Alderwood Water & Wastewater District Commissioner Position 5, 6-year regular term
Olympic View Water District Commissioner Position 1, 6-year regular term
Hospital District No. 2
Hospital District 2 Commissioner Position 3, 6-year regular term
Port of Edmonds
Port of Edmonds Commissioner District 1, 4-year short and full term
Port of Edmonds Commissioner District 3, 4-year regular term
Port of Edmonds Commissioner-at-Large Position 5, 4-year short and full term.
