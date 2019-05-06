‘Intelligent Lives’ screening at EWHS May 9

The Edmonds School District in coordination with its Special Education Advisory Committee presents a free screening of the Dan Habib film “Intelligent Lives,” at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 9 at Edmonds-Woodway High School Theater, 7600 212th St. S.W. (at north end of high school).

“Intelligent Lives” stars three pioneering young American adults with intellectual disabilities — Micah, Naieer, and Naomie — who challenge perceptions of intelligence as they navigate high school, college and the workforce. According to the event announcement, “Academy Award-winning actor and narrator Chris Cooper contextualizes the lives of these central characters through the emotional personal story of his son Jesse, as the film unpacks the shameful and ongoing track record of intelligence testing in the U.S.”