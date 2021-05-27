Insurance office moving into MLT’s Arbor Village this summer

Mountlake Terrace’s Arbor Village will welcome a new business later this summer when insurance agent Alex Bagdasarov moves his State Farm office into the mixed-use development building located at 23601 56th Ave. W.

His office, which currently is in Seattle’s University District, will occupy the building’s 500 unit next to Hemlock State Brewery and plans to be open for business by Aug. 1.

“I’m super excited to meet the local people in the area and to share how I can assist them in reviewing their policies and whatnot,” Bagdasarov said.

The move will allow Bagdasarov and wife Galyna, who also works at the office, to be nearer their family’s home in Lynnwood. “Part of me just wanted to be closer to my home base where I’ve lived” for more than a decade, he said.

Bagdasarov said he started the insurance agency in its current location because that’s where the company needed it at the time. Now, he said, he is happy to be “able to relocate to where I see fit. And I think that Mountlake Terrace would resemble the niche I’m looking to fill better, which is people that are looking to have a personalized local service.”

He contrasted that to the University District, which is a more “turbulent area” for his business because it has many students and people who are “coming and going” as they move to and around different parts of Seattle.

“My focus is to kind of be their guy for long-term and be able to meet with them on a somewhat regular basis, review their policies and then watch their kids grow,” Bagdasarov said. “I’m excited to meet with the local people face to face, when that’s allowed, and see if I can be of help to them.”

Bagdasarov’s office can help provide people with service in Romanian, Russian and Ukrainian languages in addition to English.