Inslee freezes state hiring, personal service contracts and equipment purchases

Gov. Jay Inslee issued a directive Wednesday to state executive and small cabinet agencies to freeze all hiring, personal service contracts and equipment purchases. The action is aimed at mitigating the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Washington’s economy and financial outlook.

Exemptions from the directive will be granted if needed for filling vacancies in critical areas or for personal service contracts or equipment purchases necessary to continue critical service or operations. The governor also calls upon higher education institutions, boards and commissions, and other separately elected officials to impose similar restrictions.

“While this is not going to be easy, I ask each agency to use common sense, good judgment and creativity to accomplish the ultimate goal of this directive: to capture immediate savings through spending reductions not related to the public safety and essential health and welfare of Washingtonians,” Inslee stated.

The directive is effective May 18, 2020.

Read the directive here.