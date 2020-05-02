Inslee extends stay-at-home order through May 31; announces phased approach to reopening

On Friday, May 1, Gov. Jay Inslee and the Washington State Department of Health announced the extension of the governor’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy order through May 31, and also outlined the governor’s phased approach to reopening.

At an afternoon news conference, Inslee discussed the phased approach he and public health officials plan to take for resuming recreational, social and business activities. They stressed that every phase will still require social distancing and appropriate health precautions including the use of personal protective equipment in a number of workplaces, he said. Officials are working with industry on guidance to soon allow for retail curbside pickup, automobile sales, car washes, landscaping and house cleaning services, and drive-in spiritual services with one household per vehicle, the governor said.

“If we stick together for a while longer, we don’t lose the gains we’ve already made,” Inslee said. “It’s so frustrating, we don’t want to do this twice.”

The state is entering into Phase 1, with some aspects starting on May 5. More details will be announced on Monday. The governor has already allowed some construction to resume as well as reopening of some recreational activities including day use at state parks, playing golf, fishing and hunting. Officials are working with industries to develop new protocols that could soon also allow for retail curbside pickup; car washes; and landscaping and drive-in spiritual services with one household per vehicle. Businesses are also expected to implement any additional requirements developed specifically for their industry such as those that have been established for construction.

Hair salons, barbershops and nail salonswould be able to open in Phase 2, and restaurants could reopen at 50% capacity with tables of no more than five people, along with in-store retail purchases with restrictions. Other allowed businesses: in-home/domestic services such as nannies and housecleaners, and professional services/office-based businesses.New construction and some in-store retail purchases could begin. Also in Phase 2, there would be allowances for other outdoor and social activities, including camping and gatherings of five or fewer people.

In Phase 3, gatherings of 50 people or fewer would be permitted, along with outdoor group recreational sports activities of 5-50 people, recreational facilities such as public pools at less than 50% capacity, plus resumption of non-essential travel. In addition, restaurants could operate at 75% capacity with table sizes no larger than 10 and bars could open at less than 25% capacity. And indoor gyms and movie theaters would be allowed at less than 50% capacity. Libraries and museum openings would also be permitted.

Most public interactions would resume in Phase 4 including nightclubs, concert venues and large sporting events, although social distancing measures would still be required.

The governor said these phases depend on continued success in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and meeting four capabilities including:

– health care system readiness

– testing capacity

– ability to do contact investigations

– ability to protect high-risk populations.

Not every part of the state is experiencing the disease the same way. A a result, counties with fewer than 50,000 residents not hit hard by COVID-19 will be able to apply to the Department of Health for a variance that will allow the county to open to the second phase. Cities and counties can also take more strict actions than what the state is mandating. That is up to them based on their public health needs and local decision making.

Inslee named 10 counties in the state that could request opening at a faster rate: Columbia, Garfield, Jefferson, Lincoln, Pend Orielle, Skamania, Kittitas, Ferry, Grays Harbor and Wahkiakum.

In a separate announcement, the Snohomish Health District said it is continuing to work with its local and state partners on the governor’s announced phased approach for resuming recreational, social and business activities.

Washington and Snohomish County remain at Phase I, and the county’s Health Officer Order 20-061 is in effect until modified or terminated by a subsequent order, the health district said.

“Today’s news of another month of these orders is difficult, and I know frustrations are growing for many,” said Dr. Chris Spitters, health officer for the Snohomish Health District. “Each county is experiencing this pandemic differently, but our case counts are still too high here to ease up on restrictions now.”

In the Friday announcement, the health district said that public health, government partners and the health care system are working to continue ramping up capacity for testing, tracing and personal protective equipment (PPE). However, the number of cases being reported daily is highly dependent on residents and businesses remaining vigilant in their efforts to stay home and healthy.