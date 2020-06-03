Inslee extends moratorium on evictions to Aug. 1

Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday extended until Aug. 1 protections for renters impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor first proclaimed a moratorium on evictions in mid-March, then extended and expanded the moratorium in mid-April.

Proclamation 20-19.2 issued Tuesday extends the prior eviction moratorium for 60 days (through Aug.1), and makes modifications to the prior moratorium. The modifications include, but are not limited to:

Prohibiting retaliation against any tenant who invokes rights or protections under the proclamation;

Permitting eviction based on property damage, except for damage that is not urgent in nature, including conditions that were known or knowable to the landlord prior to the COVID-19 crisis;

Establishing a defense to any lawsuit for tenants if a landlord fails to offer a reasonable repayment plan;

Establishing a minimum of a 14-day length of stay at a hotel, motel or at other non-traditional dwelling situations in order to trigger the application of this proclamation to those dwelling situations; and

Allowing owners to evict tenants if the owner plans to occupy or sell the property, after providing at least 60 days’ notice; and

Exempting commercial property rent increases that were executed in a rental agreement prior to the date the state of emergency was declared, on February 29.

The order continues other restrictions, including the prohibition on assessing late fees or other charges.

The proclamation also encourages landlords and tenants to communicate in good faith with one another, and to work together on the timing and terms of payment and repayment solutions.

You can read the full proclamation here.