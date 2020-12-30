Inslee announces one-week extension of statewide restrictions, to Jan. 11

Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday said that he is extending by one week the state’s current COVID-19 restrictions, which include a ban on indoor service at restaurants and bars, and continued closure of gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys and museums.

The restrictions, first announced Nov. 15, were supposed to last four weeks, but were extended until Jan. 4. They will now expire on Jan. 11, the governor said. No changes were made in the proclamation aside from the expiration date.

“Our consistent mission has been keeping Washingtonians safe and ensuring health care system and hospital capacity,” Inslee said. “We understand the profound impact COVID is having on our health care system, families and businesses, but I am heartened by the number of Washingtonians who continue to do the right thing. If we continue distancing from others, wearing facial coverings and avoiding social gatherings, we will make it to the other side of this pandemic together.”

An updated reopening plan is currently being developed to provide a pathway for businesses and workers impacted by this order to reopen safely. The updated plan will be released next week.

You can read the full proclamation here.