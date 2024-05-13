Information night for Edmonds special education families May 21

Edmonds School District special education families are invited to an information night from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 21 at the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W., to discuss how to create a special education PTA.

Vonita Francisco, president of the Edmonds PTA Council and Valerie Cunningham, Washington State PTA co-chair of special education committee, will discuss how PTAs can be advocates for special education and next steps for creating a dedicated special education PTA in the Edmonds School District.

RSVP for the information night here. You can join the meeting in person at the Mountlake Terrace Library or attend via Zoom using the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81913725076?pwd=Um9SYjRnck5FMldlb21mamZURXljdz09

Meeting ID: 819 1372 5076

Passcode: ESDPTA

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/ktkqwUylY

Familias de educación especial de Edmonds:

Únase a nosotros para una noche de información el 21 de mayo de 5:30 a 6:30 p. m. para aprender cómo podemos crear una PTA de educación especial en nuestro distrito.

Vonita Francisco (Presidenta del Consejo de la PTA de Edmonds) y Valerie Cunningham (Copresidenta del Comité de Educación Especial de la PTA del Estado de WA) nos enseñarán más sobre cómo las PTA pueden defender la educación especial y qué tenemos que hacer para crear una educación especial dedicada. PTA en nuestro propio distrito.

Confirme su asistencia a la Noche de información aquí: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfJjAQWxl7Z-5gnKLpHDNdSu5KFGFk2LOkzvMhp1rDSK30p9Q/viewform?usp=sf_link

Puede unirse a nosotros en persona en la biblioteca de Mountlake Terrace el martes 21 de mayo de 5:30 a 6:30 p. m. o mediante zoom usando el enlace de zoom:

Tema: Charla sobre educación especial organizada por el Consejo de la PTA de Edmonds

Hora: 21 de mayo de 2024 05:30 p. m., hora del Pacífico (EE. UU. y Canadá)

Únase a la reunión de Zoom

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81913725076?pwd=Um9SYjRnck5FMldlb21mamZURXljdz09

ID de reunión: 819 1372 5076

Código de acceso: ESDPTA

Encuentre su número local: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/ktkqwUylY