Information meeting Aug. 18 for those interested in attending Scriber Lake High School

Scriber Lake High School is hosting an informational meeting for prospective students at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18. The meeting is required for any students who would like to start at the Edmonds School District alternative school this fall. Parents, family members and guardians are welcome. Register for the meeting online (click here).

Based in Edmonds, Scriber Lake is looking forward to welcoming students who are looking for a new and different approach to school. This may include:

Students who have struggled or continue to struggle in their current high-school setting.

Students who would benefit from a smaller environment.

Students who could use a chance to start anew.

Some reasons students and families choose Scriber: