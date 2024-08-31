Inclusive fun and dancing at Maplewood Rock and Gem Club event Sept. 1

All are invited to an inclusive night of fun and dancing during the Beans & Board Summer Swan Song Dance Party from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1 at Edmonds’ Maplewood Rock and Gem Club, 8802 196th St. S.W. It’s time to bid farewell to summer in style for teens and young-at-heart adults with physical and intellectual challenges including those who are deaf, hard of hearing and sight impaired.
This is an event for teens and adults of ALL abilities (ages 13-plus). Family members are welcome and encouraged to provide onsite support and have fun. It’s free but RSVPs are required here. A $10 donation is suggested.
There will be a variety of dietary options (gluten-free/dairy-free/vegan treats) but for those with special dietary restrictions you are welcome to also bring your own food/refreshments.
