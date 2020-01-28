In wake of Initiative 976, lawmakers propose bill to lower car-tab taxes

A bill sponsored by 21st District State Sen. Marko Liias would lower car-tab taxes for drivers in the Puget Sound region, our online news partner The Seattle Times reports. The proposal comes shortly after voters approved a tax-slashing measure now being challenged in the courts.

SB 6606 is sponsored by Liias, D-Lynnwood, and nearly a dozen other Democrats including 1st District Sen. Derek Stanford, D-Bothell. It would change the formula used to calculate Sound Transit car-tab taxes, offering a modest break for vehicle owners in areas of King, Snohomish and Pierce counties.

The bill, SB 6606, stops short of the broader cuts proposed by Republicans and included in state Initiative 976, the Tim Eyman-sponsored measure voters approved in November, The Times said. The initiative, now on hold as it is being challenged in court, could repeal or lower Sound Transit taxes.

The 21st District includes parts of Lynnwood and Edmonds while the 1st District includes parts of Mountlake Terrace and Brier.

You can read more in The Times story here.