In rescheduled meeting, City Council Aug. 23 to consider master plan proposal for Town Center public space

In a special business meeting rescheduled from Aug. 20, the Mountlake Terrace City Council will review and possibly approve a proposal to amend a professional services agreement between the city and ARC Architects to include master planning of the public gathering space/Town Center Park-Plaza.

Under the proposal, the work would be done concurrent with designing the new City Hall and addition to the existing police station.

The council will also:

– Consider a request to annex into the city property at 3922 214th St. S.W.

– Review the 2019-2020 Biennial Budget Schedule

– Review First Quarter Financial Report

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Interim City Hall Council Chambers, 6100 219th St. S.W., Ste. 220. You can see the complete agenda here.