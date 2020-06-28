In observance of Independence Day, Community Transit buses on Sunday schedule July 3

Community Transit will operate a Sunday bus schedule on Friday, July 3, Independence Day (Observed). On Saturday, July 4, all routes will operate a regular Saturday schedule.

As Independence Day approaches, Community Transit reminds passengers that fireworks are not allowed on the agency’s buses or any agency property, including transit centers and park & ride lots. Even the “safe and sane” fireworks sold in some communities can be a safety hazard and are not allowed.

Friday, Independence Day (July 3, Independence Day observed)

Local bus service, including Swift: Sunday schedule.

DART paratransit service: Sunday schedule.

Commuter service to downtown Seattle and University District: No service.

Sound Transit Route 512: Sunday schedule.

Customer service phone lines: Closed.

RideStore at Lynnwood Transit Center: Closed.

Route schedules are available at www.communitytransit.org