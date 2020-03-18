In latest COVID-19 update, City of Mountlake Terrace announces event, meeting cancellations

In an update to the community March 17 regarding how the City of Mountlake Terrace is responding to th COVID-19 outbreak, the city announced cancellations of meetings and events in March and April.

These include the meeting that had been planned this week — on March 19 — to discuss designs for the Ballinger Park Playground, as well two popular events in April: the Easter egg hunt on April 11, sponsored annually by the Cheeseburger Babies Foundation, and the city-sponsored April Pools Day, which had also been set for April 11.

Other upcoming meeting cancellations include:

– March 18 Arts Advisory Commission meeting

– March 23 Planning Commission meeting

– April 8 Coffee with the City

– April 14 Recreation and Parks Advisory Commission meeting

The March 17 update also noted that the city is working on an ordinance and technology to allow for remote council meeting participation and an amendment to the public comment policy to allow for remote options during the COVID-19 public health emergency. A special meeting will likely be held this month to amend the city code to allow for this change. A physical location must still be permitted for public comment but social distancing and limits on gathering will be enforced.

City offices are open with the exception of recreation, but the city is discouraging the public from visiting city facilities “unless absolutely necessary – please use electronic or telephone options if possible.” A drop box is available in the interim City Hall parking lot for utility payments made by check (no cash please).

In addition, the update notes that child care is being offered at the Recreation Pavilion for current customers of the city’s “Kids Krew” and “Junior Kids Krew” programs. This program is now being expanded to children of first responders (police and fire) as well as city employees.

You can learn more at the city’s COVID-19 webpage.