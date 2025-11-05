In first contested races in years, Mountlake Terrace incumbents leading challengers

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

It’s been six years since the Mountlake Terrace City Council has had a contested election. In 2019, Erin Murray defeated Crystal Gamon in a contest fill the vacant Position 7 council seat. Fast forward to 2025, when three of the four council incumbents seeking reelection on the Tuesday, Nov. 4 General Election ballot had challengers. All three incumbents were leading in the first round of general election returns released at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Perhaps the most closely watched council race was the one between longtime incumbent Rick Ryan and challenger Sam Doyle for Position 1. Ryan has been on the Council since 2008. He and Doyle have clashed over the Council’s decision earlier this year to approve the use of the Flock camera system to read license plates. Doyle was trailing Ryan in initial returns Tuesday, with 1,565 votes (46%) to 1,795 (53%) for Ryan.

Doyle offered “a heartfelt ‘Thank you!’ to the voters of Mountlake Terrace! Thank you for showing up to the ballot box and believing that every election and every vote matters, for putting your faith in America’s democracy into action by participating in the election process. Thank you for believing in me and my campaign, for listening to and trusting a new voice and a new face.

“Although this clearly isn’t the outcome I would have liked, I am very optimistic that this campaign is the start of something else in Mountlake Terrace — a more engaged, connected, informed and civic-minded community and electorate,” Doyle continued. “For those reasons, this campaign was a huge win and I invite you all to celebrate.”

In the race for Position 3, appointed incumbent William Paige was leading challenger Danny Luoma in early returns, receiving 66% (2,210 votes) to Louma’s 33% (1,139).

“I want to thank the city of Mountlake Terrace for choosing me, and trusting that I will help make the right decisions for the future of our city,” Paige said. “The next four years for the City of Mountlake Terrace is going to be exciting, eventful and challenging, and I am looking forward to being one of the seven decisionmakers who will help our city be a more diverse, vibrant energetic city with an equitable lens.” Mountlake Terrace residents “want to be heard, be listened to and be seen by their city councilmembers. In addition, they want to know how we feel about the things that are important to them as well as to us.”

Congratulating Paige “on a well-earned victory,” Luoma thanked Mountlake Terrace voters “for an incredible experience over the past few months.” The campaign “showed me how much I enjoy being involved and working alongside people who care about Mountlake Terrace,” he said. “I’ll keep serving on the Fiscal Sustainability Taskforce and continue showing up, volunteering, and finding ways to lend a hand wherever I can. I also plan to run again in two years, building on what I’ve learned and staying focused on helping our city move forward.”

The Position 4 contest included another longtime incumbent — Kyoko Matsumoto Wright — and challenger Steve Mosman. Wright — who has been on the council since 2008 and also serves as Mountlake Terrace’s mayor — was comfortably ahead of Mosman, receiving 74% of the vote in the first round of returns.

“I feel positive about tonight’s results,” Matsumoto Wright said. “Thank you to the citizens for their continued vote of confidence.”

Position 2 City Councilmember Steve Woodard ran unopposed.

In the City of Brier, incumbent Mayor Dale Kaemingk and three of four city councilmembers — John Lockhard for Position 1, Martin Krienke for Position 2 and Mike Gallagher for Position 3 — were running unopposed. For Position 4, incumbent Councilmember Daniel Allen was ahead of challenger Shawn Parsons in early returns.

In the only contested position on the Edmonds School Board of Directors, District 4 appointed incumbent Thom Garrard had a large lead over challenger Jason Moore, earning 17,320 votes (70%) to 7,230 votes (29%) for Moore.

“I am extremely appreciative of everyone who supported my campaign,” Garrard said. “The community has made it clear that they support public education and inclusive schools. Students are my top priority and I will work to ensure that they can be successful. ”

Incumbent School Board District 2 Director Keith Smith was running unopposed.

In the race for South Snohomish County Fire and Rescue RFA Board, incumbent Jim Kenney was leading challenger Zoe Pilgrim-Placey for District 5. For Commissioner District 2 — an open seat — Joseph Wankelman was leading Harmony Crawford. District 3 Commissioner Mark Laurence was runing unopposed.

For Hospital District 2, incumbent Position 2 Commissioner Bob Knoles was running unopposed.

Those leading for election to the Charter Review Commission, representing County Council District 4, were Amanda Dodd, Ben Mahnkey and Dale Kaemingk.

For Snohomish County Court of Appeals, Division 1, District 2, Tam Bui had a narrow lead over Karen Moore (51% to 49%) for Judge Position 1.

The County Elections Office will release updated vote totals at 5 p.m. Nov. 5.

Voter turnout was at 17% for Mountlake Terrace and 20% for Brier as of Nov. 4.

You can see all county election results at this link.