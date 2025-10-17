In Days Gone By: The Nile Shrine hosts its 15TH Annual Scare Experiences event

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

In July 2024, we published a two-part story regarding the history of Lake Ballinger and

the Nile Shrine.

In the previous article, we referenced that the Nile Shrine has owned land on the

east side of Lake Ballinger since 1924. Through various activities, the Nile and other

shrines’ primary mission is to raise monies to support the network of the 22 Shiner’s

children’s hospitals in North America.

Nile Nightmares origination

In 2010, the Nile Shrine in Mountlake Terrace introduced the concept of a Halloween

celebration. It was initially conceived as a fun safe trick-or-treat event with live

entertainment and other activities to help raise funds and awareness.

Three years later, the organizers of the event were approached by a group of actors who

had previous haunted house experience. The first haunted house experience with live

actors started that year, and every year since, the event has continued to grow and

expand. This year’s event provides a wide variety of both indoor and outdoor scary

zones.

The supporting staff numbers over 150 people with 55 or more actors interacting with

the attendees every night. Each scary zone is computer controlled with sound, lighting

and even sensory smell innovations. Anatomical characters are also an integral part of

the sensory experience along with unexpected encounters with live actors.

More than a single haunted house

Previously, I had the opportunity to talk with several people who attended past years’,

and they stated it was truly a multi-sensory experience that gave a new meaning to

scary.

The “experience” has multiple levels and options for attendees. For those that are more

daring there are four additional “escape” scenarios, which you can opt into, some

simpler than others.

“Escape from the Crypt”, “Fr ight Elevator”, “Survivor” and “Off with your head” are each

uniquely designed. Some scenarios are designed for groups of participants whereas

others are designed for individuals.

Additional offerings:

During each evening, there is also live entertainment, food trucks and vendor offerings, a

variety of games and areas to relax. There is also a “Family Funfest” day on Saturday

Oct.25 where children can go behind the scenes without being scared by actors.

There is ample parking available, security and medical personnel will be in attendance,

and the grounds are extremely dry for the Pacific Northwest in late October and early

November.

For further information regarding schedule, ticket prices and more, visit

www.nilenightmares.com.

Thanks go to the Nile Shrine with special thanks to Peter Pawlicki for giving me a

behind-the-scenes tour of their elaborate environment.