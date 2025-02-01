In-car speed limiters considered as option to tackle rise in WA traffic deaths

An 18-year-old man was allegedly driving 112 mph in a 40 mph zone when he ran a red light and smashed into Andrea Smith Hudson’s minivan last year near Renton, killing her and three children who were passengers in her car.

The driver had reportedly been involved in two crashes in the prior 10 months, including one where he was accused of speeding.

“This intentional behavior weaponizes vehicles, turning them into missiles, more dangerous than bullets,” Smith Hudson’s father, Ted Smith, told the state House Transportation Committee on Thursday. “We need stiff consequences for these thrill seekers, and we must use any tools available to detect and stop this from happening again.”

A bill the committee heard Thursday aims to do that. House Bill 1596, tentatively named the Andrea Smith Hudson Act, would allow drivers with a suspended license to still be able to drive despite a history of street racing or excessive speeding, defined as 20 mph over the speed limit.

But to do so, they would have to install an intelligent speed limiter in their car.

The technology is similar to ignition interlock devices for people with histories of driving under the influence. Those devices require drivers to blow into a breathalyzer to show their blood alcohol concentration before they can start the car.

These devices use GPS to limit speed to the posted limit. Some of them include an override function when drivers need to pass cars or speed up for safety reasons. Under the legislation, they’d only be able to override the limiter three times per month.

Tampering with the device or otherwise violating the terms of the restricted driver’s license would be a gross misdemeanor.

Speed limiters have both active and passive options. Active ones restrict the driver’s speed, while passive ones alert the driver if they’re going over the speed limit. The bill in Washington requires active speed limiters.

The Washington Traffic Safety Commission has recommended making the equipment standard in commercial and passenger cars.

Shelly Baldwin, the director of the commission, said tickets and license suspensions don’t stop drivers from continuing to speed.

A similar measure recently passed the Virginia state House. New vehicles in Europe are required to have intelligent speed assistance technology installed. In California last year, Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a measure requiring passive speed limiters.

Rep. Dan Griffey, R-Allyn, said the Washington bill is “going to save lives.”

It’s one of several measures lawmakers are discussing in Olympia as they seek to reverse a dramatic rise in deaths on Washington roads.

“It’s a multi-faceted crisis that demands a sense of urgency,” said Rep. Mari Leavitt, D-University Place, the prime sponsor of the speed limiter measure. “This bill is a proactive solution that aims to protect the public from speed-related injuries and death.”

Lawmakers are also trying again to lower the legal limit for driving drunk from 0.08% to 0.05%. Another bill would create a new civil protection order, focused on impaired driving, that would make drivers comply with certain conditions or potentially face a misdemeanor charge.

In 2023, traffic fatalities in Washington reached a 33-year high, with 809 deaths. That’s up from 743 the year prior and 674 the year before that. Speeding was a factor in about a third of the deaths in 2023.

Officials believe, when finalized, 2024 numbers will show fewer traffic deaths in Washington.

— By Jake Goldstein-Street, Washington State Standard

