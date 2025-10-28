Improved outage map to help PUD customers navigate storm season

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today?

PUD building in Everett. (Photo by Nick Ng)Just in time for storm season, Snohomish County PUD recently released a new version of its outage map. Thanks to valuable feedback from customers, the PUD made improvements to better serve everyone.

The new and improved outage map allows users to zoom down to specific locations, providing more complete information on each outage. Outages are grouped together by incident, giving customers a complete overview. Essential information like estimated time of restoration, cause and number of customers impacted can now be found more easily at the top of the outage details window.

“The improvements made to the outage map will give our customers more information and a better customer experience during storms going forward,” said PUD Chief Customer Officer John Hoffman. “Customers have been asking to see their specific outage, not just neighborhood-level information. This update ensures our customers will get that clearer, more personalized information during storms.”

Visit snopud.com/outages to check out a video showcasing the new outage map.

In addition to the new and improved outage map, customers can sign up for proactive outage text messages. To sign up for outage text messages:

Visit your MySnoPUD profile and click on “Alerts”

Click “Add” under Outage

Add multiple phone numbers

Hit save

Now is the time to get ready for storm season if you haven’t already. Follow these key tips to prepare:

Create and maintain an emergency preparedness kit

Charge backup power sources for small electronics

Make an emergency backup plan in case of an extended power outage

Keep important phone numbers (e.g. hospital, fire department, friends) in a convenient location in case of an emergency

For more information on how to prepare for outages and stay informed during storms, visit snopud.com/outages.