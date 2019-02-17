Impacted by recent snow, Concern for Neighbors Food Bank collecting donations Monday

Our area’s recent snow, ice and slush have impacted donations to the Concern for Neighbors Food Bank in Mountlake Terrace, and anyone who is able to make donations is encouraged to drop off them off this Monday, Feb. 18, starting at 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. and again Tuesday, Feb. 18, from 7-9:30 a.m.

The food bank is locate at 4700 228th St. S.W. in Mountlake Terrace.

The weather conditions have prevented food bank volunteers from driving to the stores to collect regular donations. While Concern for Neighbors is stocked with canned and dry goods — thanks to recent school food drives — they could use donations of fresh and frozen fruits, vegetables and meat; dairy items like yogurt, cheese, butter and milk, fresh breads and lunch meat.

Also appreciated are home goods such as paper towels, dish and laundry soap, toilet paper and personal hygiene items, plus pet food.