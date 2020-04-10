Impacted by COVID 19? Help available through MLT’s St. Pius Church

The Community Foundation of Snohomish County has given St. Pius Catholic Parish in Mountlake Terrace a grant to provide emergency services for COVID-19 needs in South Snohomish County. The grant was awarded to the parish’s project called Mercy House, which consists of services from the Society of St. Vincent de Paul and also the Catholic Community Services Prepares Program (PREPARES).

The St. Vincent de Paul Society provides emergency rental assistance, utility assistance and food. PREPARES is a program that serves pregnant women to help with items like prenatal referrals, baby formula, diapers/wipes, formula, baby food or other needed items for babies, or even parenting support.

Any Mountlake Terrace resident who has been negatively impacted by COVID-19 and needs the services, contact St. Vincent de Paul, Snohomish County – 425-355-3525 (hotline available 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily) or the PREPARES Program Snohomish County at 206-487-2414

Oversight for this project is provided by Fr. Cal Christiansen, pastor of St. Pius Parish, and the services are coordinated from the parish site.