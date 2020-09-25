If you’ve received state unemployment benefits, you may be eligible for additional federal dollars

Washington state worker who received unemployment benefits between July 26 and Sept. 5 may also be eligible for additional federal benefits under the Lost Wages Assistance program.

That’s according to the Washington State Employment Security Department, which encourages workers to log in to their unemployment account to determine if they are eligible.

Lost Wages Assistance is a temporary federal program that provides an additional $300 in unemployment benefits for eligible claimants for the weeks ending Aug. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 and Sept. 5, 2020.

“These additional funds to help unemployed workers are welcome – providing much needed assistance to Washingtonians and their families during this crisis,” said ESD Commissioner Suzi LeVine.

This benefit is time-limited to only a six-week period, between July 26 and Sept. 5, 2020, and there is a limited amount of funds through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, LeVine noted. “I urge anyone who received benefits during that time to log in to your unemployment account as soon as possible and answer the eligibility question, if you have not yet done so, as you may be entitled to additional money.” You can learn more here. Lost Wages Assistance is not the same as the additional $600 per week that was available under the CARES Act, which expired at the end of July. Lost Wages Assistance has different requirements for eligibility and is drawn from a limited pool of money to be shared among all states that apply and are approved.

The state’s Employment Security Department (ESD) this week paid $625,605,600 in Lost Wages Assistance benefits to more than 400,000 eligible claimants.