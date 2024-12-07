‘I love this community’: Annual tree lighting brings a glow to Mountlake Terrace

About 400 people gathered at the Jerry Smith Town Center Plaza Friday night for the 41st annual Mountlake Terrace tree lighting ceremony, under perfect December conditions. Compared to last year’s rain and cold, Friday night’s dry, almost balmy 48-degree weather brought out the community.

As people waited in line for cookies and hot cocoa, the Mountlake Terrace High School Band and Terrace Park Choir got everyone in the holiday spirit.

Even the Grinch made an appearance, his second straight year to do so. He was a nice Grinch, giving candy canes and posing for pictures with kids.

When asked what brought him to the tree lighting ceremony tonight, Abraham — a resident of the city for 10 years — said, “This is my first time. (My son and I) heard about this event. Then we’re going to movie night at Mountlake Terrace Elementary.”

A man who dressed up as Santa’s helper, said, “I love this community. It’s a good community. I love taking part in this and Trunk R Treat.”

Another man said he brought his family tonight because “the weather is nice, it’s free and there’s music.”

A highlight of the evening was when the Mountlake Terrace High School drum section beat drums as they walked along 58th Avenue West. They caught the attention of the crowd, who knew that that was the precursor to the Big-Man-in-the-Red-Robe’s arrival. Sure enough, riding in a South County Fire truck, Santa waved and smiled out the window at everyone. He got out and headed toward a comfy chair, holding court to girls and boys with their wishes for toys.

The main event happened right after the Terrace Park Choir finished singing, “Oh Christmas Tree:” The countdown to light the tree started: 10, 9, 8, 7…wait for it…3, 2, 1: The crowd shouted as the 20-foot tree lit up in all its glory. Soon, people took selfies around the tree, as others stood chatting with friends and family.

Also happening simultaneously Friday night was the lighting of the city’s water tower tree lights at 222nd Place Southwest and 58th Avenue West. The tower has 1,800 lights that people can see from miles around.

The Mountlake Terrace Plaza, a senior living community, was the sponsor of Friday’s tree lighting. Other sponsors included Landsverk Quality Homes, Lake Cushman Company, Sound Structural Solutions, AFCO & Sons, Joe Mustach of Mustach & Jackson, Grand Pere Bakery, B Squared Construction, First Security Bank, West Ridge Land Corp, Wade Heyer, Summit Homes, Chicago Title and Premera Blue Cross.

— Story, photos and video by David Carlos