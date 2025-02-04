‘I Am Nobody’s Slave’: Author talk with Pulitzer Prize finalist Lee Hawkins Feb. 18

Join Sno-Isle Libraries online at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18 for a conversation with journalist and author Lee Hawkins. He will discuss his family’s legacy, post-enslavement trauma and resilience.

In his memoir, I Am Nobody’s Slave: How Uncovering My Family’s History Set Me Free, Hawkins tells the story of one Black family’s pursuit of the American Dream through the impacts of systemic racism and racial violence – and how they succeeded despite these challenges.

Hawkins was a 2022 Pulitzer Prize finalist as a lead reporter on a series about the Tulsa Massacre of 1921. A Wall Street Journal reporter for 19 years, he has received several fellowships and is a five-time winner of the National Association of Black Journalists’ “Salute to Excellence” Award. He is the creator and host of the podcast “What Happened in Alabama?” and lives in the New York City area.

Visit the website for more information and to register.