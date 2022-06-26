I-5, SR 104 ramps to close overnight for light rail work this week

Expect several overnight lane ramp closures on State Route 104 and Interestate 5 this week as Sound Transit contractor crews continue work on the Lynnwood Light Rail extension. The ramps will close nightly from Monday, June 27 to morning of Friday, July 1. Please plan ahead for the following closures:

The northbound I-5 off-ramp to eastbound SR 104 will close from 8 p.m. Monday, June 27 to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 28.

The northbound I-5 off-ramp to westbound SR 104 will close will close from 9 p.m. Monday, June 27 to 4 a.m. Tuesday, June 28.

The SR 104 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8 p.m. Monday, June 27 to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 27.

All lanes of SR 104 at the I-5 interchange will close nightly between 12:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. beginning Tuesday, June 28 through Friday, July 1.

The westbound and eastbound SR 104 ramps to northbound I-5 will close nightly at 9 p.m. and reopen the following morning at 5 a.m. Tuesday, June 28 through the morning of Friday, July 1.

The 236th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close nightly at 12:30 a.m. and reopen at 5 a.m. Tuesday, June 28 through the morning of Friday, July 1.

The HOV direct access ramps to connecting SR 104 and I-5 will close at 10 p.m. nightly and reopen the following morning at 5 a.m.