I-5, SR 104 ramps to close overnight for light rail work this week

Several overnight lane ramp closures are scheduled for State Route 104 and I-5 this week as Sound Transit contractor crews continue work on the Lynnwood Light Rail extension. Drivers are advised to plan ahead for the following closures:

The northbound I-5 off-ramp to eastbound SR 104 will close nightly from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. the following morning Monday, July 11 through the morning of Thursday, July 14.

The northbound I-5 off-ramp to westbound SR 104 will close nightly from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following morning Monday, July 11 through the morning of Thursday, July 14.

The eastbound and westbound SR 104 on-ramps to northbound I-5 will close nightly from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. the following morning Monday, July 11 through the morning of Friday, July 15.

The HOV direct access ramps to connecting SR 104 and I-5 will close nightly at 10 p.m. and reopen the following morning at 5 a.m. beginning Monday, July 11 through the morning of Friday, July 15.