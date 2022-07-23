I-5, SR 104 ramps to close overnight for light rail work July 25-29

Several overnight ramp closures on SR 104 and I-5 are planned overnight July 25-29 as Sound Transit contractor crews continue work on the Lynnwood Light Rail extension.
Drivers are asked to plan ahead for the following closures:
- Monday, July 25 through the morning of Friday, July 29:
- The northbound I-5 on-ramp to eastbound SR 104 will close nightly from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.
- The eastbound and westbound SR 104 on-ramps to northbound I-5 will close nightly from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.
- The northbound I-5 on-ramp to westbound SR 104 will close nightly from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.
- The HOV direct access ramps to connecting SR 104 and I-5 will close nightly from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.