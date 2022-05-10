I-5, SR 104 ramps and lanes to close overnight for light rail work this weekend

Several overnight lane and ramp closures are planned on SR 104 and I-5 this weekend as Sound Transit contractor crews continue work on the Lynnwood Light Rail extension. Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead for the following closures:
Friday, May 13 through the morning of Saturday, May 14:
- All lanes of southbound I-5 between 220th Street Southwest ramp and SR 104 will close from 11 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday. However, the two left lanes will close a little earlier at 9 p.m. and won’t reopen until 7 a.m. The on-ramp from 220th Street Southwest will close at 10 p.m. and won’t reopen until 6 a.m.
- The southbound ramp I-5 flyover ramp to SR 104 will close at 9 p.m. Friday and reopen at 5 a.m. Saturday, May 14.
- The northbound I-5 flyover ramp to SR 104 will close at 11 p.m. Friday and reopen at 4 a.m. Saturday.
- The southbound I-5 HOV ramp to SR 104 will close at 9 p.m. Friday and reopen at 7 a.m. Saturday.Saturday, May 14 through the morning of Sunday, May 15:
Saturday, May 14 through the morning of Sunday, May 15:
- All lanes of southbound I-5 between 220th Street Southwest ramp and SR 104 will close from 11 p.m. Saturday to 6:30 a.m. Sunday. However, the two left lanes will close a little earlier at 9 p.m. and won’t reopen until 8 a.m. The on-ramp from 220th Street Southwest on-ramp will close at 10 p.m. and won’t reopen until 6:30 a.m.
- The southbound I-5 HOV ramp to SR 104 will close at 9 p.m. Saturday and reopen at 8 a.m. Sunday.
Sunday, May 15 through the morning of Monday, May 16:
- All lanes of southbound I-5 between 220th Street Southwest ramp and SR 104 will close from 11 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday. However, the two left lanes will close a little earlier at 9 p.m. and won’t reopen until 4 a.m. The on-ramp from 220th Street Southwest on-ramp will close at 10 p.m. and won’t reopen until 4:30 a.m.
- The southbound I-5 HOV ramp to SR 104 will close at 9 p.m. Sunday and reopen at 4 a.m. Monday.
