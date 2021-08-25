I-5 ramps, highway closure planned Aug. 27 for Lynnwood Link light rail construction

Crews working on the Lynnwood Link Extension will be closing the northbound lanes of I-5 north from Highway 104 in Mountlake Terrace to 220th Street Southwest overnight on Friday, Aug. 27, for construction that will allow the light rail alignment to cross over the highway. Southbound traffic lanes will remain open.

Starting as early as 11:59 p.m., Friday, Aug. 27, crews will close the northbound I-5 lanes between SR 104 and 220th Street Southwest until approximately 5 a.m. Saturday morning, Aug. 28. During the closure, traffic will be detoured on Highway 99 and Highway 104 before rejoining I-5. There will be a uniformed police officer present at the 220th Street Southwest I-5 northbound on and off ramps during this closure to help manage traffic.

As a result of the construction, the freeway station at Mountlake Terrace Transit Center serving ST Express Route 512 will close at 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, through 5 a.m. on Saturday, Au. 28.

The closure is necessary for a large concrete pour for the future elevated guideway over I-5. The work being performed will be along the northbound shoulders as well as in the center median of I-5 near the Mountlake Terrace Freeway station. Drivers should plan ahead and allow extra time to reach their destination.

Lynnwood Link will extend light rail into Snohomish County, serving four stations, Shoreline South/148th, Shoreline North/185th, Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood City Center. For more information, visitwww.soundtransit.org/system-expansion/lynnwood-link-extension