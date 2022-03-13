I-5 ramps at SR 104 to close overnight for light rail work March 14-18

Interstate 5 freeway ramps at State Route 104 will be closed overnight March 14-18 so that Sound Transit contractor crews can continue their work on the Lynnwood Light Rail extension.
The westbound SR 104 on-ramps to northbound I-5 will close from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Monday, March 14 through the morning of Friday, March 18.
The northbound I-5 off-ramps to westbound SR 104 will close from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Monday, March 14 through the morning of Friday, March 18.
