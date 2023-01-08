I-5 lane reductions in north Everett planned for Monday night, Jan. 9   

Drivers heading through Everett Monday should plan for overnight lane reductions on northbound Interstate 5. Traffic will eventually narrow to one lane from 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, as crews move into the final phase of repairing the damaged 12th Street bridge.

Northbound lane reductions start near Marine View Drive with all lanes reopening north of the 12th Street Bridge. This work is weather dependent.

Last month, crews successfully swapped out a damaged girder from the 12th Street bridge.

People who are traveling can get real-time traffic information on mobile phones with the WSDOT traffic app and by following the WSDOT traffic Twitter feed.