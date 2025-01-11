I-5 lane reductions and ramp closures planned Jan. 13-17

Interstate 5 lane reductions and ramp closures are planned Jan. 13-17 as Sound Transit contractor crews continue work on the Lynnwood Light Rail extension project.
Work involves the following closures:
– The northbound Interstate 5 on- and off-ramps to and from westbound State Route 104 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Jan. 13, through Friday morning, Jan. 17.
– The northbound I-5 off-ramp to 236th Street Southwest from 1:30 to 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, through Friday morning, Jan. 17.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.