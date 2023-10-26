I-5 express lanes in Seattle to be closed Oct. 28 for maintenance

The Interstate 5 express lanes between Seneca and Northgate Way in Seattle will remain closed all day Saturday, Oct. 28 for maintenance. During the closure, Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will clean debris and other obstructions as well as perform regular maintenance of the Ship Canal Bridge.

The express lanes will return to normal operation in the southbound direction at 8 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 29.

People should plan for increased traffic on the I-5 mainline through Seattle during the closure and allow extra travel time.

You can receive real-time travel information via the WSDOT mobile app and the real-time travel map.