I-5 Express Lanes in Seattle closing early each night from Dec. 12-15 and 19-20

Those using the Interstate 5 Express Lanes need to prepare for nightly early closures of those lanes beginning Monday, Dec. 12 at 8 p.m.
Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation, will close the express lanes early to remove the top portion of a concrete pier located between the express lanes and northbound I-5. A single left lane on northbound I-5 near the on-ramp to westbound State Route 520 will also close from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. each of the working nights.
The express lanes will reopen at their normal weekday schedule time of 5 a.m. each day. There will not be early closures on the weekend of Dec. 16-18. Nighttime work is expected to be complete by Thursday, Dec. 21.
This work is part of the SR 520/I-5 Express Lanes Connection Project. Crews are building a dedicated, reversible transit and carpool lane connecting the express lanes to SR 520 in addition to a reversible transit/carpool ramp at the I-5/Mercer Street interchange. Work is expected to be complete in 2024.
