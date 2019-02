Interstate 5 was closed early Sunday after a DUI driver hit a Washington State Department of Transportation truck northbound I-5 at 164th Street Southwest in Lynnwood.

The DUI driver then crossed the median and hit several other cars in the southbound lanes, Washington State Patrol said via Twitter Sunday morning. “Several people have sustained serious/critical injuries. The roadway is closed for investigation,” the tweet continued.

We’ll provide more information as it becomes available.