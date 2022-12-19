Hundreds turn out to celebrate Menorah lighting in Lynnwood

Hundreds braved the snow Sunday to attend the 11th annual Menorah Lighting and Celebration sponsored by Chabad Jewish Center of Snohomish County at Lynnwood City Hall.

Rabbi Berel Paltiel of the Chabad Jewish Center of Snohomish County lit the 9-foot Menorah, and attendees enjoyed holiday treats, face painting, personal Menorah kits and a Hanukkah musical performance by the Seattle-based Klez Katz Klezmer band.

Elected officials speaking at the event included Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers and Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell.

The Menorah lighting is part of the worldwide Hanukkah campaign, launched in 1973, that highlights and encourages the central theme of the holiday — publicizing the story of the Hanukkah miracle. Lynnwood’s menorah is one of more than 15,000 large public menorahs sponsored by Chabad in more than 100 countries around the world, including in front of landmarks such as the White House and the Eiffel Tower.