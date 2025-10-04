Saturday, October 4, 2025
Education

Hundreds run and walk for Edmonds Schools Foundation during Monster Mad Dash

By
Nick Ng

A lady bug dashes to the finish line. barely breaking a sweat, at the 17th Annual Monster Mad Dash 5K at Ballinger Park, Saturday, Oct. 4. (Photos by Nick Ng)

Hundreds of people ran and walked during the 17th Annual Monster Mad Dash 5K Saturday morning for the Foundation for Edmonds School District Monster Mad Dash 5K and Fall Festival at Ballinger Park.

Many donned costumes, such as a Mandalorian, Wonder Woman, Beetlejuice, giant Tic Tacs and giant insects.

This year, 15 organizations sponsored the 16th annual 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) run to support Foundation for Edmonds School District and the students it serves.

Runners make it up the hill on the southeast side of Ballinger Park.
Wonder Woman runs near the front of the line.
Spiderman runs with his family.
Cookie Monster and his friends are already tired early in the run.

A Mandalorian stays in character.
Beetlejuice is spotted during the walk.
Lynnwood resident Forrest Baum (center in brown) walks with his friend, supposedly is abducted by an alien.

Edmonds School District Superintendent Rebecca Miner (pink Tic Tac) walks with a friend.
Mountlake Terrace City Councilmember Steve Woodard, wearing a powdered wig, announces the participants at the finish line.
The finish line awaits all runners and walkers.
The little princess seems to be tired as she and her dad head to the finish line.

Participants walk along the west side of Ballinger Park.

