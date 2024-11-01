Hundreds join the Trunk R Treat fun in Town Center

At 5 p.m., there were already 200 trick-or-treaters, with more to come.

A dentist and his assistant offering smiles.
This is Sharon Collman’s fourth year of volunteering. “In the first first year I had a choice of candy or little toys. They took the toys. Yeah. So now I just bring toys.”
Gomez, Morticia, Cousin Itt and Thing have me thinking about the tune to “The Addams Family.”
Lego Ninjago and Edward Scissorhands. Two sharp dudes, literally.
This patient little punkin seems to be thinking, “Go big or gourd home.”
Event organizer Maria Ellis, left, with local law enforcement personnel.
A barista at the adjacent Espresso Break coffee stand. Hopefully there was scream-and-sugar in that coffee.
A fur-ocious costume.

 

The Whiskered One made an early appearance.
Serving hot apple cider and root beer.
Is that the Winifred Sanderson character from “Hocus Pocus”?
It’s quite transparent this ghost is having a good time.
Make no bones about it, this family is humerus.
This guy looks flush with excitement.
He’s not chicken to ask for candy.

Hundreds of ghouls and guys gathered at the corner of  232nd Street Southwest and 56th Ave West in Mountlake Terrace Thursday night for the annual Trunk-R-Treat event.

It was a cold 50 degrees, the skies dark and cloudy, the rain starting to pour. It seemed like a grave situation, but in fact it was the perfect setting to get people in the Halloween spirit.

Little kids with their mummies and daddies waited patiently for the 5 p.m. start.

Twenty-seven decorated vehicles occupied the parking lot, ready with candy and toys to give away.

Volunteers served free cider and Diamond Knot root beer — witch-ever visitors preferred. As trick-or-treaters slithered their way along the lot, they were given candies galore. Each car had a supply of between 900 and 1,000 pieces of treats.

Organizer Maria Ellis was happy at the number of volunteers who turned out. Originally, there were 32 cars that signed up, but a few had to bow out due to unforeseen issues.  “But I’m happy,” she said.

One volunteer, Patty Crawford McCoy, has not missed a year ever since this yearly event started 17 years ago. When asked why she does it, she said, “I like making costumes (laughs). I’m going to be honest.  And I like seeing the kids. It’s fun. I’ve always been a big Halloween fan.  It’s just fun. It makes the kids happy.”

It’s just the third time in 17 years that it has rained during the event, Ellis said.

— Story and photos by David Carlos

