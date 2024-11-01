Hundreds join the Trunk R Treat fun in Town Center

Hundreds of ghouls and guys gathered at the corner of 232nd Street Southwest and 56th Ave West in Mountlake Terrace Thursday night for the annual Trunk-R-Treat event.

It was a cold 50 degrees, the skies dark and cloudy, the rain starting to pour. It seemed like a grave situation, but in fact it was the perfect setting to get people in the Halloween spirit.

Little kids with their mummies and daddies waited patiently for the 5 p.m. start.

Twenty-seven decorated vehicles occupied the parking lot, ready with candy and toys to give away.

Volunteers served free cider and Diamond Knot root beer — witch-ever visitors preferred. As trick-or-treaters slithered their way along the lot, they were given candies galore. Each car had a supply of between 900 and 1,000 pieces of treats.

Organizer Maria Ellis was happy at the number of volunteers who turned out. Originally, there were 32 cars that signed up, but a few had to bow out due to unforeseen issues. “But I’m happy,” she said.

One volunteer, Patty Crawford McCoy, has not missed a year ever since this yearly event started 17 years ago. When asked why she does it, she said, “I like making costumes (laughs). I’m going to be honest. And I like seeing the kids. It’s fun. I’ve always been a big Halloween fan. It’s just fun. It makes the kids happy.”

It’s just the third time in 17 years that it has rained during the event, Ellis said.

— Story and photos by David Carlos