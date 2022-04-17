Hundreds gather for community egg hunt in Mountlake Terrace

The Nile Shrine Center in Mountlake Terrace hosted its annual free public Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 16. The weather was dry and sunny during the community event that drew hundreds of people.

There were separate areas cordoned off by age group and participants lined up in anticipation.

It was a brief mad dash once the egg hunt started at 1 p.m.

The plastic eggs collected were redeemable for various treats and prizes after the hunt.

People of all ages were able to have their photos taken with Mr. and Mrs. Easter Bunny.

Participants showed off items they received from trading in the plastic eggs they collected.

Clowns were on hand to entertain the crowd before and after the egg hunt.

After the event, people headed home with their new treats.

— By Nathan Blackwell