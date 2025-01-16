Human skull found in MLT basement – no other remains on site

A construction worker renovating a Mountlake Terrace home discovered a bucket containing what was confirmed to be a human skull on Jan. 14.

Mountlake Terrace Police Department Cmdr. Scott King said the house on 48th Avenue West was sold in December 2024. The worker was cleaning the basement area to prepare the home for remodeling when they found the bucket and called the police.

The responding officers contacted the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office, and representatives arrived at the scene and took possession of the skull.

King said the skull appears to be an adult; however, investigators are waiting for the medical examiner’s report to learn the age, gender and approximate year the person died. “There is no evidence yet to support any concrete theories,” he said.

“Detectives are following what leads are available to them,” King said. “We will explore all possibilities of how the skull ended up where it was located.”

– By Rick Sinnett