‘How Women’s Liberation Transformed America’: A conversation with Clara Bingham March 20

Join Sno-Isle Libraries for an online conversation with award-winning journalist and author Clara Bingham at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 20

Bingham will discuss her book, The Movement: How Women’s Liberation Transformed America, 1963-1973. It’s an oral history of the decade that defined the feminist movement and includes interviews with living icons and unsung heroes.

Bingham is a former Washington, D.C., correspondent for Newsweek. Her writing has appeared in Vanity Fair, The Guardian and The Daily Beast among others. She lives in Brooklyn, New York.

Click here for more information and to register for the event.