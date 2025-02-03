How we met: Share your love story for Valentine’s Day

Dear Readers:

While attending a celebration of life event for Edmonds civic leader Mike Meeks, I heard the story of how he and his wife Katherine first met — which led to the couple’s 49-year marriage.

As attendees mingled after the formal program, I was amazed to hear people sharing their own “how we met” stories involving the loves of their lives. And so, I’d like to invite readers to do the same. Your story can be funny, touching, quirky, dramatic — anything you want to share. Include a photo of the two of you, if desired.

Please keep your submission to 150 words or less, email them to myedmondsnews@gmail.com and we will publish some of them in time for Valentine’s Day.

— Teresa Wippel, Founder

My Neighborhood News Network