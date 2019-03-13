How to Naturally Dye Your Eggs This Easter with Full Circle

(Sponsored by Full Circle Farms)

Learn how to naturally dye your eggs with organic produce! Now is the time to switch out those toxic methods with eco-friendly dyes.

We couldn’t believe how amazing these eggs turned out, using ingredients found in the Full Circle produce boxes!

The kiddos will get a kick out of coloring eggs and we love the eco-friendly and non-toxic dyes with minimum muss and fuss.

Let’s Get Started!

You will need these ingredients:

24 hard boiled eggs for dyeing

Red/pink: beet root (4 cups of chopped)

Orange: yellow onion skin (4 cups)

Yellow: turmeric (3 tablespoons shredded)

Blue: red cabbage (4 cups chopped)

Brown: 1 quart of very strong black coffee (instead of water)

Directions:

Once you have selected a dye, place the ingredients in a pot using the amount listed above. Add 2 tablespoons of vinegar (white, apple cider, any kind) and 1 quart of water to a pot. Add additional water if the ingredients are not sufficiently covered. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat. Let the ingredients simmer for 30 minutes. Strain the dye and put it into a bowl. Wait for the mixture to become room temperature before you begin to dye your eggs.

How Long To Keep Eggs In The Dye Bath?

Natural dyes do require a little more patience than the grocery store dye kits. To give you an idea of the color intensity to expect from your natural dyes, we have created a chart for you to reference (see above). In general, it can take five minutes to four hours, so it really depends on your time, patience and determination.

Brown Eggs Versus White Eggs

Although we initially started out only dyeing white eggs, we wanted to see how brown eggs would hold up to the same dye bath. You can see a comparison of how the white/brown eggs absorbed the dye bath for the red cabbage and onion skin. And if I do say so myself, they look pretty darn good!

What If You Don’t Have Time For This?

