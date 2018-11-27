How to avoid tech support scams topic of MLT Library presentation Nov. 28

Learn how to identify and avoid common tech support scams during a Wednesday, Nov. 28 workshop at the Mountlake Terrace Library, presented by Brian Boston of Boston LegacyWorks LLC. The event will run from 5-7:30 p.m.

Tech support scams on the web and on your phone have been on the rise in recent years. Learn how to recognize the bad guys, deal with “panic screens” and assess what is quality technical support for your computer’s hardware and software.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.