Housing Hope Executive Board appoints Kathryn Opina as CEO

The Housing Hope Executive Board has appointed Kathryn Opina as the new chief executive officer for Housing Hope and HopeWorks. Opina previously served as the interim CEO for the past six months and has been the lead operations and general administrator for the organization for the last two years.

Her appointment was effective Sept. 1.

Opina brings extensive experience in non-profit fiscal management and operations to her role, Housing Hope said in a news release. As CEO, she will report to and work closely with the board of directors to ensure consistent leadership for Housing Hope and its subsidiaries, including Housing Hope Properties and HopeWorks Social Enterprises Agency.

Housing Hope owns and operates 652 affordable housing units at 25 locations throughout Snohomish County.

“During her tenure as interim CEO, Kat has demonstrated her technical knowledge, leadership skills and commitment to the agency’s mission to provide affordable housing to those in need in Snohomish County,” said Board Chair Kirby Duncan. “Kat, along with her senior leadership team, developed a plan for the agency, which they are executing now. We believe that Kat’s appointment as the permanent CEO will enable Housing Hope to continue moving forward without losing momentum,” Duncan added.

“I am honored and thrilled to accept the position of chief executive officer at Housing Hope and Hope Works, and I am deeply grateful for the trust and confidence that the board of directors and the entire organization have placed in me,” Opina said. “As I step into this role, I am committed to leading the agency with integrity, vision and a relentless focus on innovation and excellence. I look forward to working closely with our talented team to drive our strategic initiatives, foster a culture of collaboration and deliver exceptional value to our stakeholders.”