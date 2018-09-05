Housing Authority of Snohomish County to open new affordable senior housing in MLT

The Housing Authority of Snohomish County (HASCO) announced Wednesday that Trillium Apartments, formerly known as Tall Firs, in Mountlake Terrace have been renovated to provide affordable housing to 40 households of people ages 62 and older.

The complex will hold a grand opening on Sept. 18. The property is located at 23000 55th Ave. W.

According to a release from HASCO, the authority purchased the complex in 2015. Work at the new Trillium complex included:

Replacement of the existing roofing and new insulation in the attics

Improved entrances with porticos to provide a sense of place and weather protection

Installation of new native and adaptive landscaping to reduce water usage

New community garden with raised beds for residents

New handicap-accessible pathways

Improvements to the community room, including new handicap-accessible bathrooms and community kitchen

New energy and water efficient appliances and fixtures in units and common areas

Replaced the interior and exterior lighting with new energy efficient LED lighting

Acquisition of the property was financed with tax-exempt bonds issued by the Washington State Housing Finance Commission (WSHFC), as well as a Land Acquisition Program loan from WSHFC.

Trillium represents a step toward HASCO’s goal of safe, affordable housing for all Snohomish County residents.