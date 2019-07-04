Houses demolished for Solana and Tamblyn townhome projects

1 of 3

Landsverk Quality Homes (LQH) is moving forward to construction with two townhome projects in Mountlake Terrace’s Town Center, NextMLT reports.

Three houses were recently demolished to make way for Solana, a 19-unit townhome development. The project will feature 19 townhomes fronting 55th Avenue West, 240th Street Southwest, and the alley between 55th and 56th. Vehicular access will be via the alley.

The project contains three buildings, two of which have six townhomes and one that has seven. All units in Building 1, fronting 240th Street Southwest, and Building 2, fronting 55th Avenue West, are three bedrooms and 2.5 baths with two-car garages. Units in Building 3, fronting the alley, are two bedrooms, 3.5 baths with single-car garages. It appears as if the flex-space in Building 3 units is set up to easily be converted in to a third bedroom. All units will have second-floor balconies as well as rooftop decks. The project closest in style to this would be the 234th Street Townhomes at the northwest corner of 234th Street Southwest and 55th Avenue West.

The other project is Tamblyn Townhomes, which will be on two current single family lots at the southeast corner of 58th and 230th. The project will feature 14 townhomes fronting 58th Avenue West and 230th Street Southwest. Vehicular access will be via 58th Avenue West.

The project consists of two buildings, with seven townhome units in each, served by a 24-foot-wide access driveway off 58th Avenue West. Parking spaces are provided in each townhome garage, and accommodations for six angle-in parking spaces along 230th Street Southwest are proposed to complement on-site parking.