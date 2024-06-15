House of Wisdom students and tutors of the month

The My Neighborhood News Network has launched a partnership with the House of Wisdom, a Lynnwood-based nonprofit supporting immigrant high school and college students. Starting today, we will begin featuring students and tutors in the House of Wisdom program. The goal is to showcase local youth and their aspirations for the future.

Students of the month

Ian is 12 years old and attends Hazelwood Elementary. He enjoys science and recess in his free time. He is most proud of his grades. In the future, Ian hopes to become a professional Fortnite and football player. He is working toward these goals by playing Fortnite and going to football practice to become better at both of these activities.

Eggeh Sira Sow is attending Kamiak High School. Outside of school, she enjoys playing basketball. In the future, she would like to take classes in college and participate in art shows. Her dad is the most important person in her life because he has been an inspiration to her and her siblings, has motivated them, and always wants the best for them.

Tutors of the month

Aya is an international student from Japan who is attending Edmonds College. In Japan, Aya graduated from university with a bachelor’s degree in economics, histories and culture, and international studies. In her free time, she enjoys volunteering at the House of Wisdom and going to the beach with her friends. Last quarter, Aya received a 4.0 GPA in all of her classes. In the future, Aya hopes to volunteer at other places, gain experience to help other people/contribute her help, and make new connections. After graduating in international studies, she would like to join the field in the U.S. and work in an organization similar to the United Nations. Aya’s family are the most important people in her life because they supported her.

Cai is a student at Edmonds College and is pursuing a degree in finance and computer science. In the future, he would like to work for Goldman Sachs as an equity research analyst and hopefully wants to own a startup. Cai’s biggest accomplishment is that he earned the top grade in his home country (Indonesia) in math and economics. Outside of school, Cai enjoys working out and playing computer games, and he runs the computer science club at Edmonds College. A fun and quite surprising fact about Cai is that he knows every Taylor Swift song there is. The most important person in Cai’s life is his dad — he works very hard to provide for Cai so he can study in the U.S. as an international student.