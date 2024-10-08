House of Wisdom students and tutors of the month September 2024

The My Neighborhood News Network has launched a partnership with the House of Wisdom, a Lynnwood-based nonprofit supporting immigrant high school and college students. Monthly, we will be featuring students and tutors in the House of Wisdom program. The goal is to showcase local youth and their aspirations for the future.

You can learn more about the House of Wisdom in our previous story here.

Students of the month

Jayden

Jayden is a third grader who returned to the House of Wisdom at the start of the school year. He is a dedicated student who is always willing to learn and grow.

Luis

Luis is a student at Shoreline Community College whose goal is to one day become a dentist. He sometimes enjoys going on walks and runs in the mornings. In his free time, he enjoys playing soccer. He has been a student at the House of Wisdom for a month and shown great commitment to his studies

Tutors of the month

Kenneth

Kenneth is an international student from Indonesia, who is starting his second quarter at Edmonds College. He is pursuing a degree in mechanical engineering. In his free time, he enjoys playing badminton, watching YouTube videos and playing video games. Kenneth has put in several months of hard work volunteering as a tutor at the House of Wisdom.

Tobias

Tobias is an international student at Edmonds College from Indonesia and has been attending the House of Wisdom as a tutor since August. His intended major in college is computer science. Over his time at the House of Wisdom, he has shown great leadership and dedication to his role.