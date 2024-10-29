House of Wisdom students and tutors of the Month for October 2024

The My Neighborhood News Network has launched a partnership with the House of Wisdom, a Lynnwood-based nonprofit supporting immigrant high school and college students. Monthly, we will be featuring students and tutors in the House of Wisdom program. The goal is to showcase local youth and their aspirations for the future.

You can learn more about the House of Wisdom in our previous story here.

Students of the month

Sanisha is a fifth-grade student who has been attending the House of Wisdom with her sister for many months now. She enjoys doing different arts and crafts for fun. Sanisha also enjoys cooking and making different dishes. She is a very driven student who is always eager to learn.

Jacob is a sixth grader who has been attending the House of Wisdom with his older brother for several months. He is passionate about playing soccer and enjoys making art. When at the House of Wisdom, Jacob always shows great interest in whatever he is learning.

Tutors of the month

Juliana is a third-year student at the University of Washington majoring in education who loves to work with others. A former college soccer player, Juliana is also proficient in both Spanish and English. She also works as a floorset specialist in retail where she prioritizes a high attention to detail.

Tristen is a history major who is in his third year at the University of Washington. He hopes to one day become a high school history teacher. In his free time, he enjoys playing football, snowingboarding and many other sports. Tristen also enjoys going on drives and listening to music.